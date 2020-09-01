Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.98M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 31, 2020, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.63% to $106.23. During the day, the stock rose to $106.63 and sunk to $105.46 before settling in for the price of $105.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $63.51-$105.99.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $546.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $534.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.38 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $92.82.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6423 employees. It has generated 1,029,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 322,758. The stock had 6.36 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.11, operating margin was +39.25 and Pretax Margin of +40.22.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 94.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s General Counsel sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 104.83, making the entire transaction reach 209,655 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 34,872. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s President sold 1,000 for 105.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,952 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +31.34 while generating a return on equity of 11.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.51, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.65.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.54 million was inferior to the volume of 3.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.48% that was lower than 24.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.