LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) volume hits 1.19 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on August 31, 2020, LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.28% to $10.54. During the day, the stock rose to $10.60 and sunk to $10.54 before settling in for the price of $10.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LFAC posted a 52-week range of $10.05-$11.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.39.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 346,800 shares at the rate of 10.61, making the entire transaction reach 3,679,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,249,396. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08, Company’s 10% Owner sold 285,832 for 10.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,026,961. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,596,196 in total.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.14.

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, LFAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.03.

Technical Analysis of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [LF Capital Acquisition Corp., LFAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.06.

Raw Stochastic average of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (LFAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.84% that was lower than 12.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.