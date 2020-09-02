Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is predicted to post EPS of 0.77 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) started the day on September 01, 2020, with a price increase of 7.01% at $97.39. During the day, the stock rose to $97.43 and sunk to $90.0415 before settling in for the price of $91.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $48.89-$99.40.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. It has generated 598,238 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 88,871. The stock had 4.95 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.07, operating margin was +19.09 and Pretax Margin of +15.68.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 93.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 11, this organization’s Director sold 150,001 shares at the rate of 90.71, making the entire transaction reach 13,606,897 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,065. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 531 for 78.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 41,476. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,429 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.73) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +14.86 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.64, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.03.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.39% While, its Average True Range was 2.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.86% that was lower than 50.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.