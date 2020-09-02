Altria Group Inc. (MO) EPS is poised to hit 1.14 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) open the trading on September 01, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.42% to $43.12. During the day, the stock rose to $43.69 and sunk to $43.04 before settling in for the price of $43.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MO posted a 52-week range of $30.95-$51.78.

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -117.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7300 employees. It has generated 2,711,781 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -178,082. The stock had 68.62 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.22, operating margin was +53.34 and Pretax Margin of +3.87.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tobacco industry. Altria Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.60% institutional ownership.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.57 while generating a return on equity of -12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -117.20% and is forecasted to reach 4.56 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.34.

In the same vein, MO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

[Altria Group Inc., MO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.16% that was lower than 27.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

