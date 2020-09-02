Ford Motor Company (F) average volume reaches $75.68M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 01, 2020, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) set off with pace as it heaved 0.15% to $6.83. During the day, the stock rose to $6.87 and sunk to $6.72 before settling in for the price of $6.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, F posted a 52-week range of $3.96-$9.65.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -35.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -96.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.98 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.83 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.57 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.96.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 190000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 820,526 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 247. The stock had 2.42 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.26, operating margin was +0.35 and Pretax Margin of -0.41.

Ford Motor Company (F) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Ford Motor Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 50.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 30, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 194,950 shares at the rate of 5.13, making the entire transaction reach 1,000,035 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 828,922. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 5.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,000 in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.17) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +0.03 while generating a return on equity of 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -96.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -35.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Company (F). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.57.

In the same vein, F’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ford Motor Company, F]. Its last 5-days volume of 46.52 million was inferior to the volume of 83.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company (F) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.88% that was lower than 51.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

