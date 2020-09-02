GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) EPS growth this year is -246.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on September 01, 2020, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) started slowly as it slid -1.73% to $13.67. During the day, the stock rose to $14.05 and sunk to $13.12 before settling in for the price of $13.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOCO posted a 52-week range of $12.91-$26.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -246.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.34 billion.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1857 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.34, operating margin was +5.51 and Pretax Margin of -7.62.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -7.61 while generating a return on equity of -8.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -246.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.54.

Technical Analysis of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GoHealth Inc., GOCO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.01 million was lower the volume of 2.12 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.