Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.61

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on September 01, 2020, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) started slowly as it slid -14.07% to $0.93. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $0.84 before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, POAI posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$6.25.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 58.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4981, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9993.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. It has generated 44,111 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -605,961. The stock had 2.75 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.39, operating margin was -975.83 and Pretax Margin of -1373.71.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 7.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 3,527 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,070.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1373.71 while generating a return on equity of -343.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.90%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.06.

In the same vein, POAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.27.

Technical Analysis of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Predictive Oncology Inc., POAI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1055.

Raw Stochastic average of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.84% that was lower than 79.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

