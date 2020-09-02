Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) last month volatility was 4.90%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) open the trading on September 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 6.68% to $26.99. During the day, the stock rose to $27.51 and sunk to $25.46 before settling in for the price of $25.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RPAY posted a 52-week range of $10.69-$27.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -693.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 243 employees. It has generated 430,467 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -164,741. The stock had 14.30 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.61, operating margin was -8.42 and Pretax Margin of -57.64.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 318,609 shares at the rate of 21.71, making the entire transaction reach 6,917,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 76,561 for 22.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,707,310. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -38.27 while generating a return on equity of -15.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -693.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 17.50.

In the same vein, RPAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

[Repay Holdings Corporation, RPAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.32% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.93% that was lower than 50.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.