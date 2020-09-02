TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $878.40K

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) started the day on September 01, 2020, with a price increase of 27.51% at $2.41. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $1.98 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCON posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$5.70.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.38.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 20.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 302,150 shares at the rate of 1.76, making the entire transaction reach 530,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,502,346. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 28, Company’s 10% Owner bought 60,000 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 106,974. This particular insider is now the holder of 210,000 in total.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -187.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.94 in the upcoming year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, TCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.36 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.29% that was higher than 80.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.