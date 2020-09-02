Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) is -26.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) flaunted slowness of -25.55% at $0.23, as the Stock market unbolted on September 01, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $0.275 and sunk to $0.21 before settling in for the price of $0.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZN posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$0.88.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3132, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2524.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Zion Oil & Gas Inc. industry. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 5.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s President & Gen. Counsel bought 120,000 shares at the rate of 0.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 720,000.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -72.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.00%.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ZN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06.

Technical Analysis of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Zion Oil & Gas Inc., ZN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0511.

Raw Stochastic average of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 168.47% that was higher than 149.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) EPS growth this year is -246.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on September 01, 2020, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) started slowly as it slid -1.73% to $13.67. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

The Clorox Company (CLX) EPS is poised to hit 2.31 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) started the day on September 01, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $220.09. During the day, the...
Read more

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) PE Ratio stood at $33.86: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) open the trading on September 01, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.78% to $53.56. During...
Read more

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) went up 0.20% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 01, 2020, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20%...
Read more

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) last month volatility was 5.72%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) flaunted slowness of -1.64% at $9.58, as the Stock market unbolted on September 01, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

The Clorox Company (CLX) EPS is poised to hit 2.31 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe - 0
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) started the day on September 01, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.53% at $220.09. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) volume hits 1.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) established initial surge of 0.98% at $10.27, as the Stock market unbolted on September 01, 2020. During the...
Read more
Company News

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) average volume reaches $1.64M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe - 0
As on September 01, 2020, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.61% to $24.85. During the...
Read more
Company News

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Moves 8.27% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 01, 2020, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) set off with pace as it heaved 8.27% to...
Read more
Company News

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) latest performance of 3.10% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe - 0
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) open the trading on September 01, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.10% to $5.66. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.04M

Shaun Noe - 0
Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) started the day on September 01, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.14% at $7.22. During the day, the...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com