A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Kansas City Southern (KSU) as it 5-day change was 5.79%

As on September 02, 2020, Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.14% to $193.78. During the day, the stock rose to $199.00 and sunk to $183.89 before settling in for the price of $184.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSU posted a 52-week range of $92.86-$195.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 2.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $166.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $152.40.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7040 workers. It has generated 407,102 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 76,548. The stock had 9.96 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.81, operating margin was +36.81 and Pretax Margin of +27.51.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Railroads industry. Kansas City Southern’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 92.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 13, this organization’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 917 shares at the rate of 184.37, making the entire transaction reach 169,065 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,633. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 05, Company’s Sr. VP – Human Resources sold 1,500 for 175.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 263,490. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,398 in total.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.12) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.90% and is forecasted to reach 8.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kansas City Southern (KSU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.17, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.99.

In the same vein, KSU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.84, a figure that is expected to reach 1.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kansas City Southern, KSU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.02 million was lower the volume of 1.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.53% While, its Average True Range was 5.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.52% that was lower than 37.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.