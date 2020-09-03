Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) 20 Days SMA touch -2.88%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) open the trading on September 02, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 8.18% to $12.63. During the day, the stock rose to $12.68 and sunk to $11.74 before settling in for the price of $11.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAOI posted a 52-week range of $5.00-$17.57.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -68.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3115 employees. It has generated 61,275 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,204. The stock had 5.86 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.94, operating margin was -25.54 and Pretax Margin of -26.92.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.80%, in contrast to 53.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s *** See Remarks sold 1,080 shares at the rate of 13.36, making the entire transaction reach 14,429 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,082. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 12,500 for 14.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,605. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,067 in total.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -34.60 while generating a return on equity of -21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 57.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -68.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42.

In the same vein, AAOI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)

[Applied Optoelectronics Inc., AAOI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.39% that was lower than 84.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.