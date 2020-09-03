Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) return on Assets touches 2.77: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) open the trading on September 02, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.83% to $2.68. During the day, the stock rose to $2.99 and sunk to $2.61 before settling in for the price of $2.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$3.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -4.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 572.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $526.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 412 workers. It has generated 851,090 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 49,566. The stock had 3.02 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.36, operating margin was +4.41 and Pretax Margin of +4.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 29.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 7,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 189,728. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,000 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.82 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 572.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.99, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.08.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

[Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.67% that was lower than 79.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

