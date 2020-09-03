Immersion Corporation (IMMR) volume hits 2.56 million: A New Opening for Investors

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) started the day on September 02, 2020, with a price increase of 2.46% at $10.00. During the day, the stock rose to $10.86 and sunk to $9.76 before settling in for the price of $9.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMMR posted a 52-week range of $4.23-$9.99.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -45.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -136.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $265.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.92.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 56 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 642,018 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -357,929. The stock had 4.10 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.42, operating margin was -59.66 and Pretax Margin of -54.44.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Immersion Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21, this organization’s President and CEO sold 8,970 shares at the rate of 6.69, making the entire transaction reach 59,998 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 66,243. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s President and CEO sold 7,611 for 6.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,894. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,603 in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -55.75 while generating a return on equity of -21.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Immersion Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -136.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -45.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Immersion Corporation (IMMR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.81.

In the same vein, IMMR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.83% that was lower than 50.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.