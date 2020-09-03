Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Open at price of $42.77: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

By Sana Meer
Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) started the day on September 02, 2020, with a price increase of 2.69% at $43.57. During the day, the stock rose to $43.70 and sunk to $42.30 before settling in for the price of $42.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEG posted a 52-week range of $22.03-$55.42.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 22000 employees. It has generated 216,145 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,173. The stock had 8.17 Receivables turnover and 1.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.78, operating margin was +10.90 and Pretax Margin of +9.04.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 27, this organization’s SVP – Corporate Development sold 6,962 shares at the rate of 53.09, making the entire transaction reach 369,613 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,446. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 27, Company’s Director sold 6,849 for 52.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 360,108. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,166 in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.02 while generating a return on equity of 27.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.15, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.96.

In the same vein, LEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.92 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.09% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.87% that was lower than 67.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

