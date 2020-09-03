Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) last month volatility was 4.74%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on September 02, 2020, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) started slowly as it slid -5.09% to $10.62. During the day, the stock rose to $11.18 and sunk to $10.62 before settling in for the price of $11.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OVV posted a 52-week range of $2.10-$28.75.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.87.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Ovintiv Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 8.75, making the entire transaction reach 17,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 91,335.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -47.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40.

In the same vein, OVV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ovintiv Inc., OVV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.93 million was lower the volume of 7.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.72% that was lower than 97.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.