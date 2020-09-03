Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) surge 0.89% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 02, 2020, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.45% to $7.97. During the day, the stock rose to $8.16 and sunk to $7.74 before settling in for the price of $8.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREE posted a 52-week range of $6.92-$11.22.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.49.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.60%, in contrast to 53.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 7.80, making the entire transaction reach 54,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,270 for 7.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,963. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,570 in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1,110.60 per share during the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36.

In the same vein, FREE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Whole Earth Brands Inc., FREE]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.78 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.53% that was lower than 49.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.