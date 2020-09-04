A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with CubeSmart (CUBE) as it 5-day change was 2.30%

As on September 03, 2020, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) started slowly as it slid -0.37% to $32.01. During the day, the stock rose to $32.745 and sunk to $31.825 before settling in for the price of $32.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUBE posted a 52-week range of $19.61-$36.32.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.90.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3011 employees. It has generated 213,831 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 56,166. The stock had 38.91 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.02, operating margin was +24.34 and Pretax Margin of +26.52.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 31.45, making the entire transaction reach 314,488 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,292.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +26.27 while generating a return on equity of 9.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.61, and its Beta score is 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 155.52.

In the same vein, CUBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CubeSmart, CUBE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.0 million was lower the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of CubeSmart (CUBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 72.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.90% that was lower than 35.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.