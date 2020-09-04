Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.21 million

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) started the day on September 03, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.27% at $91.00. During the day, the stock rose to $93.43 and sunk to $90.26 before settling in for the price of $93.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, J posted a 52-week range of $59.29-$104.00.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $86.85.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 48000 employees. It has generated 264,362 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,053. The stock had 3.97 Receivables turnover and 1.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.51, operating margin was +5.26 and Pretax Margin of +2.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 06, this organization’s Director sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 90.08, making the entire transaction reach 315,273 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,103. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director sold 1,000 for 85.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,214. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,888 in total.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.29 while generating a return on equity of 5.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.11, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3805.85.

In the same vein, J’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.59, a figure that is expected to reach 1.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: J), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.72 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.74% that was lower than 33.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.