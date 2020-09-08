Domo Inc. (DOMO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $705.32K

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) started the day on September 04, 2020, with a price increase of 8.05% at $40.28. During the day, the stock rose to $47.25 and sunk to $38.35 before settling in for the price of $37.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOMO posted a 52-week range of $7.62-$46.63.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 802 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 216,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -156,678. The stock had 3.60 Receivables turnover and 0.68 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.61, operating margin was -66.48 and Pretax Margin of -72.03.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Domo Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.00%, in contrast to 85.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 16, this organization’s CPO, EVP of Engineering sold 7,575 shares at the rate of 32.61, making the entire transaction reach 247,021 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 164,610. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 09, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for 37.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 566,043. This particular insider is now the holder of 240,506 in total.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.5) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -72.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Domo Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in the upcoming year.

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Domo Inc. (DOMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.93.

In the same vein, DOMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc. (DOMO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.96% While, its Average True Range was 3.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.52% that was higher than 79.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.