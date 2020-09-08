Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) EPS is poised to hit 0.49 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) started the day on September 04, 2020, with a price increase of 2.46% at $21.63. During the day, the stock rose to $21.96 and sunk to $21.085 before settling in for the price of $21.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FITB posted a 52-week range of $11.10-$31.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 9.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $714.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $710.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.49.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19869 workers. It has generated 472,545 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +33.70 and Pretax Margin of +34.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Fifth Third Bancorp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07, this organization’s Director sold 10,036 shares at the rate of 20.39, making the entire transaction reach 204,585 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,941. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s Director bought 58,800 for 16.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,720. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,154 in total.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +26.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.98% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.15, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.55.

In the same vein, FITB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.61% that was lower than 61.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

