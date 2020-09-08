OpGen Inc. (OPGN) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) started the day on September 04, 2020, with a price increase of 3.26% at $2.22. During the day, the stock rose to $2.24 and sunk to $2.10 before settling in for the price of $2.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPGN posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$12.80.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.02.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 38 employees. It has generated 87,465 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -311,161. The stock had 2.02 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.36, operating margin was -313.59 and Pretax Margin of -355.75.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. OpGen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 4.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 19 shares at the rate of 2.20, making the entire transaction reach 42 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 23, Company’s 10% Owner sold 46,612 for 2.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 101,148. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,622,568 in total.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -355.75 while generating a return on equity of -327.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

OpGen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in the upcoming year.

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OpGen Inc. (OPGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.85.

In the same vein, OPGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.42% that was higher than 113.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

