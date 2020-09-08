Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) EPS is poised to hit 1.46 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Top Picks

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) started the day on September 04, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.94% at $161.71. During the day, the stock rose to $165.5713 and sunk to $157.24 before settling in for the price of $166.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $100.00-$180.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 23.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $113.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $161.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $133.27.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. It has generated 532,581 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 69,734. The stock had 5.77 Receivables turnover and 0.67 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.31, operating margin was +13.77 and Pretax Margin of +14.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chairman, CEO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 173.58, making the entire transaction reach 6,075,172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,120. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s Director sold 216 for 173.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 37,424. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,825 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.6) by $0.7. This company achieved a net margin of +13.09 while generating a return on equity of 17.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.43, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.63.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 1.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.39% While, its Average True Range was 4.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.94% that was lower than 34.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

