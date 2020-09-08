The key reasons why SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -8.23% away from 52-week high?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) flaunted slowness of -1.27% at $61.24, as the Stock market unbolted on September 04, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $62.515 and sunk to $59.36 before settling in for the price of $62.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $29.51-$66.74.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 43.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 291.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $225.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 22800 employees. It has generated 203,197 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 19,232. The stock had 2.24 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.31, operating margin was +20.08 and Pretax Margin of +11.48.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Director sold 149,184 shares at the rate of 62.92, making the entire transaction reach 9,386,687 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 230,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 21, Company’s Director sold 50,816 for 62.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,177,768. This particular insider is now the holder of 230,000 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.9) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 291.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.10, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.34.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.26% that was lower than 28.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.