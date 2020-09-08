The Progressive Corporation (PGR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.55

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) flaunted slowness of -0.38% at $92.94, as the Stock market unbolted on September 04, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $95.05 and sunk to $92.425 before settling in for the price of $93.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $62.18-$96.20.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $87.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.28.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 41571 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 939,597 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +13.86 and Pretax Margin of +13.21.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The Progressive Corporation industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 5,858 shares at the rate of 94.80, making the entire transaction reach 555,338 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,494. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 20, Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for 90.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,354,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 345,662 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.73) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.16 while generating a return on equity of 32.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.47, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.05.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.45, a figure that is expected to reach 1.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The Progressive Corporation, PGR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.77% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.05% that was lower than 26.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.