The Southern Company (SO) last month volatility was 1.84%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on September 04, 2020, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) started slowly as it slid -0.59% to $52.29. During the day, the stock rose to $52.87 and sunk to $51.52 before settling in for the price of $52.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $41.96-$71.10.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.06 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.49.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 27943 employees. It has generated 758,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 170,132. The stock had 5.68 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.10, operating margin was +24.30 and Pretax Margin of +30.87.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 59.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s Pres & CEO, Mississippi Power bought 1,805 shares at the rate of 55.21, making the entire transaction reach 99,654 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,033. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 2,500 for 55.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 137,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,496 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.43 while generating a return on equity of 18.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.15, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.70.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.79 million was lower the volume of 5.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.86% that was lower than 27.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) last month performance of -5.83% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE) open the trading on September 04, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.10% to $10.50. During the day,...
Read more

The key reasons why Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is -18.12% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 04, 2020, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.22%...
Read more

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) latest performance of -4.68% is not what was on cards

Top Picks Zach King - 0
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) flaunted slowness of -4.68% at $5.80, as the Stock market unbolted on September 04, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) recent quarterly performance of 17.62% is not showing the real picture

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on September 04, 2020, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) started slowly as it slid -2.29% to $38.86. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is -5.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) started the day on September 04, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.46% at $333.12. During the day, the...
Read more

Related Stories

Analyst Insights

The key reasons why Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is -18.12% away from 52-week high?

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 04, 2020, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.22%...
Read more
Analyst Insights

No matter how cynical the overall market is Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) performance over the last week is recorded 2.10%

Sana Meer - 0
Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) open the trading on September 04, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.23% to $74.70. During...
Read more
Analyst Insights

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) 14-day ATR is 0.29: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer - 0
OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) started the day on September 04, 2020, with a price increase of 3.26% at $2.22. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

eBay Inc. (EBAY) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $42.33: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer - 0
As on September 04, 2020, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) started slowly as it slid -1.17% to $52.54. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more
Analyst Insights

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) last month volatility was 4.33%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer - 0
Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) flaunted slowness of -2.92% at $115.64, as the Stock market unbolted on September 04, 2020. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Analyst Insights

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) volume hits 2.92 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 04, 2020, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.22% to...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com