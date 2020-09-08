TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Moves -0.80% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 04, 2020, TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.80% to $11.23. During the day, the stock rose to $11.57 and sunk to $11.08 before settling in for the price of $11.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTMI posted a 52-week range of $8.06-$16.25.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -70.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.34.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 25700 employees. It has generated 104,642 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,607. The stock had 3.36 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.14, operating margin was +4.99 and Pretax Margin of +1.72.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s SVP, E-MS BU sold 6,564 shares at the rate of 11.89, making the entire transaction reach 78,017 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,865. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s See Remarks sold 41,146 for 11.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 491,398. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,747 in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +1.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -70.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.36% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.26, and its Beta score is 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.83.

In the same vein, TTMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Going through the that latest performance of [TTM Technologies Inc., TTMI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.07 million was inferior to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.74% that was lower than 42.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

