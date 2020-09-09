CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.54

By Shaun Noe
Company News

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) started the day on September 08, 2020, with a price increase of 1.31% at $0.19. During the day, the stock rose to $0.19 and sunk to $0.1765 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBL posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2154, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4976.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 493 employees. It has generated 1,410,088 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -183,126. The stock had 7.89 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.43, operating margin was +9.20 and Pretax Margin of -15.94.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. CBL & Associates Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.50%, in contrast to 38.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15, this organization’s CEO sold 31,818 shares at the rate of 0.20, making the entire transaction reach 6,421 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s CEO sold 310,000 for 0.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,746,059 in total.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -12.99 while generating a return on equity of -12.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.19.

In the same vein, CBL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.56, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE: CBL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 9.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.0215.

Raw Stochastic average of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.07% that was lower than 151.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

