Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.24 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

By Steve Mayer
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 08, 2020, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.67% to $65.05. During the day, the stock rose to $67.34 and sunk to $60.17 before settling in for the price of $66.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $17.18-$80.47.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 577 employees. It has generated 1,082,033 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 279,286. The stock had 5.22 Receivables turnover and 1.19 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.44, operating margin was +16.87 and Pretax Margin of +14.43.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 72.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 78.61, making the entire transaction reach 589,591 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 257,403. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 7,606 for 59.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 454,479. This particular insider is now the holder of 283,496 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +25.81 while generating a return on equity of 115.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.84, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 55.09.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Going through the that latest performance of [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.0 million was inferior to the volume of 6.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.65% While, its Average True Range was 5.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.93% that was lower than 91.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

