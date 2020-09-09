Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) went up 15.40% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) started the day on September 08, 2020, with a price increase of 15.40% at $29.75. During the day, the stock rose to $29.75 and sunk to $24.8314 before settling in for the price of $25.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GRAF posted a 52-week range of $9.87-$27.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -439.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $484.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.24.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. Graf Industrial Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.86%, in contrast to 96.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 02, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 3,181,052 shares at the rate of 17.72, making the entire transaction reach 56,367,431 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 747,118.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -6.22.

Graf Industrial Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -439.60%.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.42.

In the same vein, GRAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.52.

Technical Analysis of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.57% that was lower than 118.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.