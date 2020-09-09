J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) latest performance of -0.90% is not what was on cards

As on September 08, 2020, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) started slowly as it slid -0.90% to $135.39. During the day, the stock rose to $138.30 and sunk to $134.09 before settling in for the price of $136.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBHT posted a 52-week range of $75.29-$144.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $105.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $133.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $113.76.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 29056 workers. It has generated 315,434 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,770. The stock had 7.14 Receivables turnover and 1.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.08, operating margin was +8.19 and Pretax Margin of +7.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03, this organization’s Retired sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 141.00, making the entire transaction reach 141,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,945. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 03, Company’s Sr VP/Controller sold 2,737 for 140.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 383,426. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,625 in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.83) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 23.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.57, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.29.

In the same vein, JBHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was lower the volume of 0.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.97% While, its Average True Range was 3.15.

Raw Stochastic average of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.97% that was lower than 27.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.