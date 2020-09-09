Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.65M

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) established initial surge of 2.82% at $12.77, as the Stock market unbolted on September 08, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $12.9851 and sunk to $12.26 before settling in for the price of $12.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $9.09-$20.70.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15800 employees. It has generated 365,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 24,975. The stock had 8.76 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.72, operating margin was +9.94 and Pretax Margin of +8.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Levi Strauss & Co. industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 80.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 27, this organization’s Director bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 12.13, making the entire transaction reach 14,556 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,315. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22, Company’s Director bought 3,786 for 11.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,129. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,115 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.49) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 35.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.54% that was lower than 53.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.