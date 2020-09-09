NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) volume hits 7.26 million: A New Opening for Investors

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) started the day on September 08, 2020, with a price increase of 75.19% at $2.33. During the day, the stock rose to $2.60 and sunk to $1.33 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$6.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $274.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.05.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.50% institutional ownership.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 235.09% that was higher than 134.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.