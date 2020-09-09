No matter how cynical the overall market is Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) performance over the last week is recorded -2.87%

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) open the trading on September 08, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.14% to $59.25. During the day, the stock rose to $60.59 and sunk to $58.82 before settling in for the price of $61.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RTX posted a 52-week range of $40.71-$93.45.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.50 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.37 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31, this organization’s Director bought 407 shares at the rate of 56.55, making the entire transaction reach 23,016 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,360.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 18.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $145.22, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.35.

In the same vein, RTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

[Raytheon Technologies Corporation, RTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.97% While, its Average True Range was 1.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.22% that was lower than 46.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.