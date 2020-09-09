Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) 20 Days SMA touch -1.10%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 08, 2020, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.01% to $194.28. During the day, the stock rose to $197.46 and sunk to $192.301 before settling in for the price of $196.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODFL posted a 52-week range of $105.47-$207.43.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $186.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $150.96.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20105 employees. It has generated 204,383 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 30,615. The stock had 9.38 Receivables turnover and 1.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.20, operating margin was +20.62 and Pretax Margin of +20.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 11, this organization’s SVP – Operations sold 339 shares at the rate of 220.62, making the entire transaction reach 74,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,238. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31, Company’s Senior Executive Chairman sold 23,500 for 181.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,275,590. This particular insider is now the holder of 622,476 in total.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.07) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +14.98 while generating a return on equity of 21.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.70% and is forecasted to reach 6.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.41, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.11.

In the same vein, ODFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., ODFL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.70% While, its Average True Range was 5.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.15% that was lower than 24.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.