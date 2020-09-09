SCWorx Corp. (WORX) last month volatility was 21.59%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) open the trading on September 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 22.37% to $1.86. During the day, the stock rose to $2.40 and sunk to $1.53 before settling in for the price of $1.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$14.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.13 million.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4 employees. It has generated 1,387,030 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,828,125. The stock had 13.35 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.39, operating margin was -214.44 and Pretax Margin of -203.90.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.50%, in contrast to 2.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 11, this organization’s Former CFO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 3.23, making the entire transaction reach 16,148 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -203.90 while generating a return on equity of -563.10.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.20%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.11.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

[SCWorx Corp., WORX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.3698.

