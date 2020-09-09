Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) established initial surge of 2.53% at $14.20, as the Stock market unbolted on September 08, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $15.70 and sunk to $13.5547 before settling in for the price of $13.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPAQ posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$21.60.

By Shaun Noe
Company News

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $783.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.88.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 755,918 shares at the rate of 10.73, making the entire transaction reach 8,111,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,434,717. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07, Company’s 10% Owner sold 53,586 for 10.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 579,801. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,190,635 in total.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 1.63.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01.

In the same vein, SPAQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., SPAQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.83 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.75% that was lower than 75.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

