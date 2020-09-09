The key reasons why Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) is -53.30% away from 52-week high?

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) open the trading on September 08, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.49% to $2.05. During the day, the stock rose to $2.35 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLNO posted a 52-week range of $1.18-$4.39.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -59.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $160.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.51.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.82%, in contrast to 57.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 26, this organization’s Director bought 3,333,330 shares at the rate of 1.65, making the entire transaction reach 5,499,995 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,302,602. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 26, Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,333,330 for 1.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,499,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,302,602 in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -135.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -59.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, SLNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

[Soleno Therapeutics Inc., SLNO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.59% that was lower than 102.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

