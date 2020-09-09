Urban Edge Properties (UE) Moves -2.76% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on September 08, 2020, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) started slowly as it slid -2.76% to $11.26. During the day, the stock rose to $11.575 and sunk to $11.24 before settling in for the price of $11.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UE posted a 52-week range of $6.98-$21.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.52.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 117 workers. It has generated 3,164,179 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 935,308. The stock had 3.54 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.70, operating margin was +13.09 and Pretax Margin of +31.73.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. Urban Edge Properties’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.62%, in contrast to 93.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19, this organization’s Chief Investment Officer bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 7.95, making the entire transaction reach 15,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,722.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +29.56 while generating a return on equity of 11.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.83, and its Beta score is 1.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.64.

In the same vein, UE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Urban Edge Properties, UE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.83 million was lower the volume of 1.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.62% that was lower than 64.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.