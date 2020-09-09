ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) volume hits 1.93 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on September 08, 2020, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) started slowly as it slid -0.09% to $32.58. During the day, the stock rose to $33.90 and sunk to $31.4016 before settling in for the price of $32.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZI posted a 52-week range of $31.31-$64.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -172.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1287 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.75, operating margin was +22.91 and Pretax Margin of -28.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 24, this organization’s Director sold 8,197,378 shares at the rate of 35.80, making the entire transaction reach 293,445,639 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 24, Company’s Director sold 8,197,378 for 35.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 293,445,639. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -172.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 34.40.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., ZI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.55 million was lower the volume of 2.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.29% While, its Average True Range was 2.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)

