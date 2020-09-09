Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) average volume reaches $1.21M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on September 08, 2020, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.69% to $15.76. During the day, the stock rose to $15.83 and sunk to $14.20 before settling in for the price of $14.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZYXI posted a 52-week range of $7.51-$29.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 32.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $547.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 283 employees. It has generated 160,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 33,541. The stock had 10.55 Receivables turnover and 2.05 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.62, operating margin was +24.34 and Pretax Margin of +26.26.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Zynex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 30.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,733 shares at the rate of 18.11, making the entire transaction reach 49,495 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,001. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 14, Company’s President, CEO and Chairman sold 1,250,000 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,682,000 in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +20.87 while generating a return on equity of 65.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zynex Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.25, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.21.

In the same vein, ZYXI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Zynex Inc., ZYXI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was better the volume of 0.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.70% While, its Average True Range was 1.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.50% that was lower than 85.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.