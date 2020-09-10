AECOM (ACM) EPS growth this year is -405.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on September 09, 2020, AECOM (NYSE: ACM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.91% to $37.98. During the day, the stock rose to $38.625 and sunk to $37.15 before settling in for the price of $37.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACM posted a 52-week range of $21.76-$52.40.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -405.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.37.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 86000 employees. It has generated 234,574 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,035. The stock had 3.53 Receivables turnover and 1.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +4.16, operating margin was +3.30 and Pretax Margin of -0.91.

AECOM (ACM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry. AECOM’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 90.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20, this organization’s President, Asia Pacific sold 21,594 shares at the rate of 38.57, making the entire transaction reach 832,881 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,214. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s EVP, CFO bought 8,343 for 30.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,711. This particular insider is now the holder of 75,793 in total.

AECOM (ACM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.49) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -1.29 while generating a return on equity of -6.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

AECOM’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -405.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -22.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AECOM (ACM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.40.

In the same vein, ACM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AECOM, ACM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.1 million was lower the volume of 1.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of AECOM (ACM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.74% that was lower than 46.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Recent Articles

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) as it 5-day change was -3.16%

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 09, 2020, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) had a quiet start as it...
Read more

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 14-day ATR is 3.50: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Top Picks Zach King - 0
Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) flaunted slowness of -1.39% at $101.45, as the Stock market unbolted on September 09, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) return on Assets touches 1.91: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Markets Steve Mayer - 0
As on September 09, 2020, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ: HOMB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.76% to $15.95. During...
Read more

Square Inc. (SQ) is predicted to post EPS of 0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News Shaun Noe - 0
Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) started the day on September 09, 2020, with a price increase of 3.67% at $144.21. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) EPS growth this year is 187.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Analyst Insights Sana Meer - 0
Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) open the trading on September 09, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.88% to $104.34. During the...
Read more

Related Stories

Company News

Square Inc. (SQ) is predicted to post EPS of 0.16 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Shaun Noe - 0
Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) started the day on September 09, 2020, with a price increase of 3.67% at $144.21. During the day, the stock...
Read more
Company News

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) PE Ratio stood at $14.73: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Shaun Noe - 0
As on September 09, 2020, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.70% to $36.18. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Sempra Energy (SRE) last week performance was -1.06%

Shaun Noe - 0
Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) established initial surge of 1.56% at $120.95, as the Stock market unbolted on September 09, 2020. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) went down -0.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe - 0
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) started the day on September 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.54% at $61.24. During the day, the...
Read more
Company News

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) EPS growth this year is -12.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe - 0
DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) open the trading on September 09, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 0.42% to $33.17. During the day,...
Read more
Company News

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.87

Shaun Noe - 0
As on September 09, 2020, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.21% to $9.44. During the day,...
Read more

Leave A Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - newsdaemon.com