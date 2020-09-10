Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) EPS is poised to hit -0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Zach King
Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) established initial surge of 0.30% at $16.71, as the Stock market unbolted on September 09, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $16.76 and sunk to $16.1003 before settling in for the price of $16.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLMN posted a 52-week range of $4.54-$24.29.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.56.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 94000 employees. It has generated 44,036 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,389. The stock had 31.42 Receivables turnover and 1.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.43, operating margin was +4.80 and Pretax Margin of +3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. industry. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 94.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s CEO bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 10.00, making the entire transaction reach 120,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,554. Preceding that transaction, on May 13, Company’s EVP & COO of Casual Dining bought 15,000 for 9.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,929 in total.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$1.12) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +3.15 while generating a return on equity of 120.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 111.98.

In the same vein, BLMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bloomin’ Brands Inc., BLMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.82% that was lower than 79.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

