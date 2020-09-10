Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.00

As on September 09, 2020, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.89% to $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.78 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BYFC posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$7.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -125.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9160, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6031.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. It has generated 279,672 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.83 and Pretax Margin of -3.08.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Broadway Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.90%, in contrast to 6.40% institutional ownership.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1.15 while generating a return on equity of -0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Broadway Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -125.30%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81.

In the same vein, BYFC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01.

Technical Analysis of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Broadway Financial Corporation, BYFC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.7 million was lower the volume of 2.43 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.1626.

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.94% that was lower than 168.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.