Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) EPS is poised to hit 2.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) started the day on September 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -7.82% at $42.29. During the day, the stock rose to $45.24 and sunk to $42.09 before settling in for the price of $45.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ECPG posted a 52-week range of $15.27-$49.01.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 6.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7300 workers. It has generated 191,182 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,996. The stock had 22.68 Receivables turnover and 0.29 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.19, operating margin was +16.29 and Pretax Margin of +14.42.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.3) by $2.04. This company achieved a net margin of +12.03 while generating a return on equity of 18.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.50% and is forecasted to reach 9.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.62, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.27.

In the same vein, ECPG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.39, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.69% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.40% that was lower than 71.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.