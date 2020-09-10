Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) last month performance of -13.39% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

By Shaun Noe
Company News

As on September 09, 2020, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 22.40% to $4.59. During the day, the stock rose to $4.80 and sunk to $3.80 before settling in for the price of $3.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOFV posted a 52-week range of $3.58-$12.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -103.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.42.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.30%, in contrast to 2.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s President, CEO bought 12,500 shares at the rate of 4.50, making the entire transaction reach 56,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 754,429. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 19, Company’s President, CEO bought 11,500 for 4.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 741,929 in total.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.89.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -103.70%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.14.

In the same vein, HOFV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, HOFV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.41 million was better the volume of 0.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.82% that was lower than 118.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

