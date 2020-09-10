Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) EPS is poised to hit -0.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on September 09, 2020, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 10.29% to $1.50. During the day, the stock rose to $1.60 and sunk to $1.32 before settling in for the price of $1.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTRA posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$1.53.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0431, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7362.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 1.10% institutional ownership.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2020, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -217.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, KTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kintara Therapeutics Inc., KTRA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.71 million was better the volume of 0.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1524.

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.63% that was lower than 131.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

