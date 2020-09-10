Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) 14-day ATR is 1.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) started the day on September 09, 2020, with a price decrease of -0.28% at $21.67. During the day, the stock rose to $22.4997 and sunk to $21.08 before settling in for the price of $21.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAKE posted a 52-week range of $9.97-$28.00.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $172.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.42.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1829 employees. It has generated 58,944 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 1,794. The stock had 6.29 Receivables turnover and 1.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.74, operating margin was +5.45 and Pretax Margin of +5.34.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Lakeland Industries Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.60%, in contrast to 73.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08, this organization’s Director sold 13,400 shares at the rate of 25.20, making the entire transaction reach 337,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 85,105. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 25, Company’s Director sold 1,605 for 25.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 40,141. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,869 in total.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2020, the organization reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.84. This company achieved a net margin of +3.04 while generating a return on equity of 3.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.09, and its Beta score is -0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.42.

In the same vein, LAKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.22% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.66% that was lower than 67.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.