Titan International Inc. (TWI) average volume reaches $643.65K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on September 09, 2020, Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) set off with pace as it heaved 14.89% to $3.24. During the day, the stock rose to $3.48 and sunk to $2.87 before settling in for the price of $2.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWI posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$4.01.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.12.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 233,656 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -8,121. The stock had 6.42 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.91, operating margin was -1.96 and Pretax Margin of -3.32.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Titan International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 69.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Director bought 42,245 shares at the rate of 1.66, making the entire transaction reach 70,127 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 73,760. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director bought 7,755 for 1.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,873. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,515 in total.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -3.48 while generating a return on equity of -19.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan International Inc. (TWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.97.

In the same vein, TWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan International Inc. (TWI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Titan International Inc., TWI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.5 million was inferior to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan International Inc. (TWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.72% that was lower than 101.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.