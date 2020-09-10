Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.05

By Steve Mayer
Markets

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) started the day on September 09, 2020, with a price increase of 2.23% at $192.86. During the day, the stock rose to $194.9495 and sunk to $190.13 before settling in for the price of $188.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNP posted a 52-week range of $105.08-$197.96.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $677.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $677.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $181.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $169.30.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 31965 employees. It has generated 579,143 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 157,912. The stock had 12.96 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.29, operating margin was +39.40 and Pretax Margin of +35.69.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Railroads Industry. Union Pacific Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s VP & CONTROLLER sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 190.46, making the entire transaction reach 285,690 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,982. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17, Company’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 4,426 for 180.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 796,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,934 in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.55) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +27.27 while generating a return on equity of 30.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.96, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.39.

In the same vein, UNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.80% While, its Average True Range was 4.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.48% that was lower than 29.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

